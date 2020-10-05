Violet Evergarden Film Earns 1.1 Billion Yen After 3 Weeks

Film has highest per-screen average in Japanese box office for 3 consecutive weeks

The official Twitter account for Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime announced on Monday that the film's earnings have surpassed 1.117 billion yen (about US$10.58 million), with 781,817 total tickets sold. The film also had the highest per-screen average for three consecutive weeks since opening. The film had a 840,793 yen (about US$7,900) per-screen average in the previous weekend, and it ranked at #3 in terms of tickets sold over the previous weekend (October 3-4).

The film opened in Japan on September 18, and it ranked at #2 in its opening weekend.

The film's official website announced on April 6 that Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This was the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10, 2020 opening in Japan.

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan in September 2019, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 831 million yen (about US$7.90 million). Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

Kyoto Animation 's television anime adaptation of author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase 's Violet Evergarden novels premiered on television in Japan and on Netflix in some territories in January 2018. The anime launched on Netflix in the United States in April 2018.