Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish Promised Neverland, Demon Slayer Bonus Chapters in English

Chapters about Ray, Rengoku launched digitally on Sunday

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service released bonus chapters of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga and Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga on Sunday.

The The Promised Neverland 's "Chapter 181.1" bonus chapter is titled "Special Side Story: The First Shot" and focuses on Ray. The original creators debuted the 16-page manga in the 44th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday. A separate new one-shot chapter of the manga will debut at an exhibition in Tokyo this winter.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's "Chapter 205.1" bonus chapter is titled "Special One-Shot" and centers on Rengoku's first mission. The 44th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump debuted the 19-page one-shot manga by Gotouge on Monday . Theatergoers in Japan who see the franchise 's upcoming film will receive a "Rengoku Volume 0" manga volume with the chapter.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18. Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime in April 2019. The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) anime film will open in Japan on October 16.

Gotouge's main manga ended on May 18. The book franchise also includes several novels. The manga's 22nd compiled book volume shiped on October 2 and the manga has 100 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

Shueisha revealed last November that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

