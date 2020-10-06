1st Fate/Grand Order Anime Film Posts Full Trailer

The official Twitter account for the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot ( Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot ) film project began streaming the full trailer for Wandering: Agateram , the first film in the series, on Wednesday. The trailer features Bedivere, one of King Arthur's knights and a central character voiced by Mamoru Miyano , as well as Maaya Sakamoto 's theme song "Dokuhaku" (Soliloquy) and new footage such as battle scenes.

Miyano commented that, despite the long delay since he completed Bedivere's voice recording for the film, the powerful direction and amazing visuals in the trailer brought out the same emotions he still had from when he worked on the film.

Participating theaters will begin selling the fourth batch of advance ticket passes with the image visual of Bedivere on Saturday. Each pass will bundle a folder with two pieces of clear portrait art. (Three different sets are available.)

The first film will open in Japan on December 5. The film had been delayed from its August 15 opening, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its production.

The two Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot films, Wandering: Agateram and Paladin: Agateram , adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the game.

The films star Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight. The other cast members include:

Kei Suezawa ( FLCL Progressive ) is directing the first film, and Kazuto Arai ( FLCL Progressive ) is directing the second film. Production I.G is producing the film project. Signal.MD is animating the first film, and Production I.G is animating the second film. Takashi Takeuchi ( Fate anime franchise ) is the lead character designer, with Mieko Hosoi ( Aiura , Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions ) adapting those designs for animation. Film composers include Keita Haga ( Fate/stay night theme song lyrics) and Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ).

Ukyō Kodachi ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note , Chaos Dragon ) is writing the first film's script. Kazuchika Kise ( Blood-C , Made in Abyss , xxxHOLiC ) and Nakaya Onsen are co-designing the characters with Mieko Hosoi , and Kise is also serving as chief animation director. Production I.G is producing, and Aniplex is distributing.

Mamoru Miyano performs the theme song for the second film. Sakamoto also wrote the lyrics for Miyano's song.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.