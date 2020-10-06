Looking for Magical Doremi Film's Final Trailer Features Ojamajo Doremi Opening Song

Toei began streaming the final trailer on Wednesday for Looking for Magical DoReMi ( Majo Minarai o Sagashite ), the brand-new anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Ojamajo Doremi magical girl anime franchise. The video features the original "Ojamajo Carnival!!" opening theme song of Ojamajo Doremi , performed by "MAHO-DO," a unit name for the original main cast of the anime.

The film will open on November 13 after a COVID-19 delay. Toei and Toei Animation announced in March that they were postponing the May 15 opening of the movie due to production issues, and later rescheduled the anime for fall.

The story follows 27-year-old Tokyo office worker Mire Yoshizuki who just returned to Japan, 22-year-old fourth-year college student Sora Nagase who aspires to be a teacher, and 20-year-old boyish, part-time Hiroshima okonomiyaki shop worker and freelancer Reika Kawatani. What draws together these three women from completely different walks of life is a magic gem. A "New Magical Story" begins when they are mysteriously brought together by chance and embark on a journey.

The cast includes:

Aoi Morikawa as Sora Nagase

as Sora Nagase Rena Matsui as Mire Yoshizuki

as Mire Yoshizuki Kanako Momota as Reika Kawatani

as Reika Kawatani Kenta Hamano as Seiya Kubo, Reika's no-good boyfriend

as Seiya Kubo, Reika's no-good boyfriend Shohei Miura as Ryūichi Oomiya, a college student who travels with the three heroines and likes Ojamajo Doremi

as Ryūichi Oomiya, a college student who travels with the three heroines and likes Ojamajo Doremi Akira Ishida as Hayato Yabe, Mire's junior at work

Junichi Sato ( Sailor Moon , Aria , Princess Tutu ), the director of the original Ojamajo Doremi anime, is directing the new film alongside Yū Kamatani ( Precure franchise episode director) at Toei Animation . Midori Kuriyama (episode scriptwriter for Lovely Complex , Heartcatch Precure! ) and Yoshihiko Umakoshi ( Boys Over Flowers , Mushi-Shi ) are also returning from Ojamajo Doremi as scriptwriter and character designer, respectively, and Umakoshi is also credited as chief animation director. Shōko Nakamura ( Doukyusei -Classmates- ) is also credited as animation director for the film, and Hiromi Seki is leading her team as producer.

The first Ojamajo Doremi anime series originally premiered in Japan in 1999, and 4Kids began broadcasting a heavily edited version of the series in the United States in 2005 under the title Magical DoReMi .

Source: Email correspondence