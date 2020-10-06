Real Account's Okushō Launches New Manga in November

Unamu Masubuchi draws No Reception ~Denpa no Nai Kuni~

The November issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Okushō and Unamu Masubuchi will launch a new manga titled No Reception ~Denpa no Nai Kuni~ (A Land Without Radio Waves) in the magazine's next issue on November 6. Okushō is credited for the original story, while Masubuchi is drawing the manga.

The series will debut three chapters simultaneously for its debut. The manga's story begins when all radio waves disappear from the planet.

Shizumu Watanabe and Okushō launched the Real Account manga (seen right) in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in the February 2014 issue, and ended it last November. Kodansha published the manga's 24th and final compiled book volume last December. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English. The company will release the omnibus volume containing volumes 12 to 14 in January 2021. The manga is inspiring a live-action film adaptation.