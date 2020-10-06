Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG Film's Trailer Reveals Masaki Suda's Song, November 20 Debut

Classic emotional chapter about past, present, future retold

TOHO began streaming a trailer for its Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG anime film on Wednesday, and the trailer reveals that the film has been rescheduled in Japan to November 20. The trailer also reveals and previews the film's theme song "Niji" (Rainbow) by Masaki Suda .

Suda's friend Huwie Ishizaki ( Case File nº221: Kabukicho , Naruto Shippūden ) wrote the music and lyrics for the theme song. The staff also revealed a new poster visual and a collaboration still visual with Suda:

Suda said that Doraemon has been part of his life since as long as he can remember, and that Doraemon has given him many laughs, tears, and courage. Ishizaki said that their song simply offers a word of thanks, that is too often forgotten, to lovers, family, and friends who are always standing by us.

Satoshi Tsumabuki returns as the adult Nobita, while Nobuko Miyamoto voices Nobita's grandmother.. Franchise regulars Wasabi Mizuta , Megumi Oohara , Yumi Kakazu , Subaru Kimura , and Tomokazu Seki return as Doraemon, Nobita (child), Shizuka, Gian, and Suneo, respectively.

The film's story will largely be based on the franchise 's 2000 film Doraemon: Obāchan no Omoide ( Doraemon: A Grandmother's Recollections ), but will add original elements, including the love story of Shizuka and Nobita that was also present in the previous Stand By Me Doraemon film. The 2000 film, in turn, was based on a chapter from the fourth manga volume.

The film was originally slated to open in Japan on August 7 until it was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ryūichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki return from the first film as directors, with Yamazaki once again penning the script.

The first Stand By Me Doraemon film was the first 3D CG film in the franchise , and it eventually earned 8.38 billion yen (about US$77.16 million) in Japan and over 10 billion yen worldwide (about US$90 million).

A separate 2D anime film for the franchise titled Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyōryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) opened in Japan on August 7, after being postponed from its original March 6 opening in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.