Impossibility Defense Manga Ends on November 4

This year's 21st issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yūya Kanzaki and Arata Miyatsuki 's Funōhan ( Impossibility Defense ) manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's 23rd issue on November 4 (the manga will not appear in the 22nd issue).

The 11th volume of the manga revealed in August that the 12th volume will be the final volume and ship in early spring 2021.

The suspense manga centers on Tadashi Usobuki, a man who wears a black suit and is able to kill others through the power of suggestion and by warping their thoughts. Although Tadashi often appears at the scene of the crime of these unnatural deaths, no one is able to prosecute him because police can never find any proof.

Kanzaki and Miyatsuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2013.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in February 2018, as well as a four-episode mini-series adaptation that premiered on dTV in December 2017.