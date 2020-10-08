Cross Infinite World Licenses 'As The Villainess, I Reject These Happy-Bad Endings!' Light Novel

Isekai romantic comedy centers on heroine aiming to avoid bittersweet story routes

Cross Infinite World announced on Thursday that it has licensed Iota Aiue and Kuroyuki 's As The Villainess, I Reject These Happy-Bad Endings! ( Watashi, Tensei Akuyaku Reijō Nanode, Meriba End wa Soshi Saseteitadakimasu!! ) light novel. The standalone romantic comedy volume will launch digitally in English on February 12.

Cross Infinite World describes the story:

Iris has awoken as the villainess in the world of her favorite otome game. But not just ANY otome game—one with nothing but bittersweet "Happy-Bad" Endings! If the heroine hooks up with one of her problematic love interests, the rest of the world is doomed... but if she fails, it's the villainess who will pay with her life! Fortunately, Iris has time on her side. All she has to do is set things up so that the heroine won't go down those routes! Be it curing a fatal disease or re-parenting her possessive twin brother, she'll do whatever it takes to reject these Happy-Bad Endings!

Aiue serialized the novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from April 5 to May 23, and an extra chapter launched on May 31. Starts Publishing will release the compiled book volume on November 5.

Source: Press release