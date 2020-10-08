Honeyworks, LIPxLIP Idol Group's Anime Film Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata: Secret Story Film Reveals More Cast

The official website for Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata: Secret Story Film (How to Enjoy This World: Secret Story Film), the anime film based on HoneyWorks ' virtual idol duo LIPxLIP, revealed the cast on Thursday for the in-film dance vocal group Full Throttle4.

(From left to right in image above.)

The site is also streaming a video previewing the voices of the characters.

The anime will also star:

Kouki Uchiyama as Yujiro



Nobunaga Shimazaki as Aizo



Miyuki Sawashiro as Rei Tamura



Ai Kayano as Mayu Uchida



Yui Horie as Yuko Shibasaki



Hiroaki Hirata as Tamagoro Sometani



Houko Kuwashima as Tae Sometani



Shunichi Toki as Koichiro Sometani



The project will mark HoneyWorks ' 10th anniversary.

The anime's story will cover the meeting of LIPxLIP members Yujiro and Aizo, as well as the formation of their group.

Fumie Muroi ( Aquarian Age the Movie , animation director for Black Lagoon ) is directing the anime at CLAP ( Pompo: The Cinéphile ). Yoshimi Narita ( Pretty Cure , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is writing the script, and Miwa Oshima ( Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts , The Helpful Fox Senko-san ) is designing the characters. Moe Hyūga ( If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die , O Maidens in Your Savage Season ) is composing the music. Toei is distributing the film.

The virtual idol unit debuted in 2016. They performed the insert song "Romeo" for the Zutto Mae Kara Suki Deshita: Kokuhaku Jikkō Iinkai ( I've Always Liked You ) anime film, which opened in Japan in April 2016 as the first film in HoneyWorks ' "Confess Your Love Committee: Romance Series" project. They have also contributed songs to the Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. special in the franchise, as well as the I'm glad I could keep running television anime.

Sources: Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata: Secret Story Film's website, Comic Natalie