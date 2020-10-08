Super no Oniisan Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga by Evangelion: Legend of the Piko-Piko Middle School Students creators launched in 2018

The November issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on October 2 that Yūshi Kawata and Yukito 's Super no Oniisan (Older Brother of the Supermarket) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on November 4.

The comedy manga follows third-year high school student Michiru Tanaka, who barely passed the entrance exam to a college in Tokyo. As the date of his entrance to college approaches, however, he finds himself wrapped up in an unexpected incident, and ends up in charge of rebuilding his home town's supermarket. He and the other "big brothers" of the supermarket must fight against the effects of the recession, deflation, and depopulation.

The manga launched in Young Ace in November 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on March 14.

The writer/artist duo are the creators of the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Legend of the Piko-Piko Middle School Students manga, which ended in August 2018 with five volumes. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in English.