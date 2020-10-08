Viz Media to Release Original Naruto Anime on Blu-ray Disc

1st BD ships on November 3

Viz Media announced on September 16 that it will release the original Naruto anime on Blu-ray Disc. The first set contains the first 27 episodes of the anime and ships on November 3.

The first Blu-ray Disc has English and Japanese audio as well as English subtitles. The release includes extra content such as an exclusive interview with Maile Flanagan (voice of Naruto).

Viz Media describes the release:

Naruto Set 1 contains episodes 1-27 of the anime directed by Hayato Date . The little ninja that changed the world finally comes to Blu-ray! Journey back to a simpler time when Naruto was a little scamp pulling pranks and defacing monuments. A social outcast with the dreaded Nine-Tailed Fox Spirit locked inside of him, Naruto 's infectious optimism and never-give-up attitude propels him towards the path of greatness. Relive the outrageous beginnings of a generation of ninja that would go on to become legends!

Viz Media previously released the anime on DVD.