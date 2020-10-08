Yo-kai Gakuen Y Wai Wai Gakuen Seikatsu Game's PS4 Version Launches on October 29

Game launched on Switch on August 13

Level-5 revealed on Thursday that it will release Yo-kai Gakuen Y Wai Wai Gakuen Seikatsu (Yo-Kai Academy Y: Lively Academy Life), the new game in the Yo-kai Watch franchise, digitally on the PlayStation 4 on October 29. The game's first DLC will be available on the same day.

The game launched digitally for Nintendo Switch in Japan on August 13.

In the "school life RPG," players enroll at Yo-kai Gakuen Y and transform into a "Yo-kai Hero." Characters use the "YSP Watch" (Yo-kai Special Power) to transform and fight against vengeful ghosts.

The game is inspired by Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N), the new Yo-kai Watch anime series. The anime series premiered last December and is airing on Fridays at 6:25 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka anime film opened in Japan in December 2019.

The television anime centers on protagonist Jinpei Jiba, who can transform into yo-kai hero Benimaru Kengō. The series is set in the same high school academy setting as Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka (Yo-kai Watch Jam the Movie: Yo-Kai Academy Y - Can a Cat be a Hero?), the sixth film in the series, and continues the film's story. The series also introduces new characters and items.