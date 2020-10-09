D4DJ First Mix Anime's Promo Video Previews Opening Song

Multimedia project's TV series premieres on October 30

The official website for D4DJ First Mix , the television anime in Bushiroad 's D4DJ multimedia project, began streaming a promotional video on Friday. The video previews the opening theme song "Guruguru DJ Turn!!," performed by Happy Around! feat. KYOKO & SAKI.

The anime will premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and other channels on October 30 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT).

The anime will stream on Funimation , Ani-One Asia , Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , YouTube , Anime Network , AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Wakanim (Europe), Aniplus-Asia (Southeast Asia), Bahamut Animation Madness (Taiwan), friDay Video (Taiwan), KKTV (Taiwan), myVideo (Taiwan), Hami Video (Taiwan), Chunghwa Telecom MOD (Taiwan), and Flixer. The anime will be available in 15 languages, with dubs in three languages.

Seiji Mizushima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Un-Go ) is directing the anime at SANZIGEN Animation Studio ( BanG Dream! franchise, Monster Strike the Animation , BBK/BRNK ). Bushiroad is credited with the original work, and the company's founder and president Takaaki Kidani is the executive producer. BanG Dream! 's Ko Nakamura is credited with the original story. Masahiro Nakayama is the supervising producer, and Shigeru Saitō ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Lucky Star ) is the music producer.

Bushiroad acquired 8.2% of SANZIGEN Animation Studio in December.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

The D4DJ-The story of Happy Around!- manga launched in Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine's November issue on October 8. Moroko Kurasaki is drawing the manga, which centers on the Happy Around! unit. Shirokuma launched the franchise's D4DJ 4-koma mix! manga in Monthly Bushiroad on September 8. The four-panel manga features all six units, starting with Happy Around!, and centers on their daily lives.

Game developer Donuts is developing the D4DJ Groovy Mix rhythm game for mobile devices. The game is scheduled to launch on October 25.