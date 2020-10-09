News
Disney's Fireball CG Anime Gets 'Final Chapter' in November
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for Disney's Japanese 3D CG anime Fireball announced on Friday that the series will have a "final chapter" titled Gebäude Bäude in November.
The original "high-density industrial gag short animation" of two-minute shorts follows the daily life of a female robot duchess named Drossel von Flügel (played by Miyuki Kawasho) and her guardian servant robot Gedächtnis (Toru Ohkawa). Wataru Arakawa produced, wrote, and directed the anime, and Takayuki Yanase (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Ghost in the Shell Arise) was in charge of the mechanical and character designs.
Jinni's Animation Studios produced the first Fireball series of 3D computer-animated shorts. The series debuted on Disney Channel Japan in 2008. Arakawa returned to write and direct the second series, a prequel titled Fireball Charming which premiered in 2011. A third season titled Fireball Humorous had three episodes from October to December 2017.