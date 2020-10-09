News
Dr. Stone Anime's 2nd Season Promo Video Streamed
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official Twitter account for the television anime of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki's Dr. Stone manga began streaming a promotional video on Friday.
10/11(日)13時~開催 #ジャンプスペシャルアニメフェスタ2020 にてLIVE配信される「STONE WARS 決戦前夜スペシャル映像」PVを公開しました‼️— アニメ「Dr. Stone」公式 TVアニメ第2期 2021年1月TV放送&配信開始!! (@STONE_anime_off) October 9, 2020
新規ナレーションによる第1期ナビゲートに加え、第2期先行カット世界最速公開も📡
イベントURLhttps://t.co/eeDgPnZyRA #ドクターストーン #DrSTONE pic.twitter.com/fV9ooKLzSo
The second season, Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, will premiere in January 2021. Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation will stream a dub.
Boichi (Sun-Ken Rock) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:
One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!
The television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.
Shinya Iino (storyboards, episode director on Hanebad!, Revue Starlight, Made in Abyss) directed the first season at TMS Entertainment. Yuichiro Kido (episode scripts for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, After the Rain, 91 Days) was in charge of series composition and wrote the scripts. Yuko Iwasa (Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas, Yowamushi Pedal) designed the characters. Tatsuya Katō (WorldEnd, Revue Starlight), Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Children of the Whales, Anima Yell!), and Yuki Kanesaka (Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond insert songs) composed the music.
