Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Stargazer Anime's Trailer Previews Theme Songs

The official website for the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime began streaming a trailer for the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer sequel on Friday. The video previews Maon Kurosaki 's opening theme song "Gensō no Rinbu" and Yoshino Nanjō 's ending theme song "Ryūrui Ruru Mama."

The anime will open in theaters in Japan on November 27.

The Campfire crowdfunding campaign for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer reached its 10 million yen (about US$92,000) goal less than 24 hours after it launched last July. Each episode was originally planned to be 60 minutes long and would adapt one volume of the original visual novel.

The sequel will tell the story of the "Vol. 3" game. The anime will feature returning characters Rena, Maki, and Tohka, as well as the new character Gumi.

The anime's cast are reprising their roles from the previous anime. Akio Watanabe , the original character designer for the Grisaia franchise, is returning as the character designer for the sequel. Bibury Animation Studio is again producing the anime.

The first Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime based on Frontwing 's game of the same name opened in March 2019 at Tokyo's EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku and at four other theaters in Japan. Sound Cadence Studios is producing an English dub that will be included on the Blu-ray Disc release of the anime.

Anime director Tensho founded the new animation studio Bibury Animation Studio to produce the anime as its first work. Tensho also wrote and supervised the scripts. Watanabe served as the anime's character designer and chief animation director. Ryuichiro Yamakawa planned and produced the anime. Frontwing funded the anime on its own instead of using a production committee.