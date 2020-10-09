News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 29-October 4
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons back at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: September 28-October 4
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|36,495
|5,790,577
|2
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18
|34,282
|308,221
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|33,156
|1,635,341
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,270
|3,196,495
|5
|PS4
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
|Activision
|October 2
|10,437
|10,437
|6
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,416
|3,752,771
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,168
|3,843,036
|8
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|6,143
|397,338
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,901
|1,518,168
|10
|PS4
|eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 Season Update
|Konami
|September 17
|5,492
|41,488
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,228
|1,566,097
|12
|PS4
|Star Wars: Squadrons
|Electronic Arts
|October 2
|5,114
|5,114
|13
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,965
|3,575,174
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,509
|1,658,800
|15
|NSw
|Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition
|Microsoft Japan
|September 8
|4,074
|27,334
|16
|PS4
|Ys Origin Special Edition
|Nihon Falcom
|October 1
|3,674
|3,674
|17
|NSw
|Ys Origin Special Edition
|Nihon Falcom
|October 1
|3,610
|3,610
|18
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,312
|906,735
|19
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|3,235
|231,311
|20
|PS4
|Marvel's Avengers
|Square Enix
|September 4
|3,096
|58,913
Source: Famitsu