News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 29-October 4

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons back at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: September 28-October 4

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 36,495 5,790,577
2 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18 34,282 308,221
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 33,156 1,635,341
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,270 3,196,495
5 PS4 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Activision October 2 10,437 10,437
6 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,416 3,752,771
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,168 3,843,036
8 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 6,143 397,338
9 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,901 1,518,168
10 PS4 eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 Season Update Konami September 17 5,492 41,488
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,228 1,566,097
12 PS4 Star Wars: Squadrons Electronic Arts October 2 5,114 5,114
13 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,965 3,575,174
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,509 1,658,800
15 NSw Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition Microsoft Japan September 8 4,074 27,334
16 PS4 Ys Origin Special Edition Nihon Falcom October 1 3,674 3,674
17 NSw Ys Origin Special Edition Nihon Falcom October 1 3,610 3,610
18 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,312 906,735
19 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 3,235 231,311
20 PS4 Marvel's Avengers Square Enix September 4 3,096 58,913

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 21-27
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives