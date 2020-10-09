Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 28-October 4

News
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon premiere episode earns 5.3% rating

The final episode of the live-action series adaptation of Natsumi Ando's Something's Wrong With Us (Watashi-tachi wa Dōka Shiteiru) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, September 30 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 4 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.9
Detective Conan NTV October 3 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 4 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.8
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV October 3 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.3
One Piece Fuji TV October 4 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.6
Doraemon TV Asahi October 3 (Sat) 17:00 60 min. 3.3
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi October 4 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 3 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E October 3 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.4
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E October 3 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

