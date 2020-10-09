Vertical Licenses Pretty Boy Detective Club Manga, Reveals Anime's 2021 Premiere Date

Kodansha Comics announced on Friday at its New York Comic Con Metaverse panel that its Vertical imprint has licensed Suzuka Oda 's Pretty Boy Detective Club ( Bishōnen Tanteidan ) manga series based NisiOisin and Kinako's Bishōnen Series novels. The company will release the manga in two-in-one omnibus editions starting in summer 2021.

The company also revealed that the Bishōnen Series' anime adaptation will debut in 2021.

Kodansha Comics also announced that Vertical will release the Monogatari Series Final Season box set in summer 2021. The box set will feature exclusive art by VOFAN , and it will include the following seven novels:

Tsukimonogatari (Possession Tale)

Koyomimonogatari Part 1 (Calendar Tale)

Koyomimonogatari Part 2

Owarimonogatari Part 1 (End Tale)

Owarimonogatari Part 2

Owarimonogatari Part 3

Zoku Owarimonogatari (End Tale Cont...)

The Pretty Boy Detective Club manga launched in Kodansha 's ARIA magazine in April 2016. The manga moved to Shonen Magazine Edge in October 2018 after ARIA ceased publication in April 2018. The manga's "first part" ended in July 2019, and the fifth compiled book volume shipped in September 2019.

Kodansha 's novel label Kodansha Taiga released the Bishōnen Series novels' first volume, Bishōnen Tanteidan Kimi Dake ni Hikari Kagayaku Ankokusei (Pretty Boy Detective Club: The Dark Star That Shines Only for You), in October 2015. The 10th volume, Bishōnen Tokage Hikari-hen (Pretty Boy Lizard: Light Chapter), shipped in Japan in November 2019.

Vertical licensed the series, and it released the first volume on September 29. The company describes the novels:

Rules of the Pretty Boy Detective Club :

1. Be pretty.

2. Be a boy.

3. Be a detective. Mayumi Dojima, a second-year student at the exclusive Yubiwa Academy middle school, has lost something - a star she glimpsed just once, ten long years ago. But help is on the way, in the form of the unofficial, secretive, and thoroughly mysterious Pretty Boy Detective Club ! Rumored to solve problems within the school (most of which they themselves may well have created) for reasons aesthetic rather than financial, these five gorgeous boys sweep Mayumi into their world of excitement, danger, and overwhelming beauty. So begins the thrilling new mystery series from renowned author NISIOISIN !