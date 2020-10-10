Crunchyroll Streams Strike Witches: Road to Berlin Anime

Crunchyroll began streaming the Strike Witches: Road to Berlin ( Dai-501 Tōgō Sentō Kōkū-dan Strike Witches: Road to Berlin ) television anime series on Friday. The show is available for users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

The anime premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto on October 7 at 25:05 (effectively October 8 at 1:05 a.m.). Funimation is also streaming the series as it airs.

Humikane Shimada and Projekt Kagonish are credited with the original work of Strike Witches: Road to Berlin . Shimada is also credited with the original character designs. Kazuhiro Takamura is returning to direct the series at David Production , and is also adapting Shimada's character designs for animation. Striker Unit is handling the series composition, and Tatsuhiko Urata ( Strike Witches and Strike Witches 2 scriptwriter) is credited as the chief writer.

Yoko Ishida is returning to sing the opening theme song "Yūki no Tsubasa" (Wings of Courage), while the voice actress unit Dai-501 Tōgō Sentō Kōkū-dan (501st Joint Fighter Wing) are performing the ending theme song "Kimi no Tsubasa ni Akogarete" (Yearning for Your Wings).

The overall franchise's story centers on an alien invasion by beings known as the Neuroi. The only way to damage and ultimately defeat them lies in Witches, girls who possess magical powers and are capable of wielding Striker Units that enhance their abilities and allow them to maneuver in the air. The characters in the franchise are often based on real-life aerial aces from various nationalities.

Sources: Crunchyroll (Humberto Saabedra)