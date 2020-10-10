Death Come True Game's PS4 Version Rescheduled for November 12

PS4 version was originally slated to release on October 15

The official Twitter account for the Death Come True game announced on Thursday that the game's PlayStation 4 version will ship on November 12.

The game was previously slated to ship for PlayStation 4 on October 15 but was delayed after "an issue flagged up requiring a fix after passing the SIE QA test." Early editions of the physical version will include a Blu-ray Disc with bonus footage.

The game launched on June 25 for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game supports subtitles in 10 languages, including: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese. The game launched for PC via Steam worldwide on July 17.

Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa adventure game series) directed Too Kyo Games' "live-action movie game," and wrote the scenario. Masafumi Takada composed the music for the game.

Source: Death Come True game's Twitter account via Gematsu