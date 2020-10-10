News
Psycho-Pass Franchise Gets New Stage Play
posted on by Alex Mateo
Production I.G's Psycho-Pass franchise is inspiring a new stage play titled Butai Psycho-Pass Virtue and Vice 2, which will run from November 20-29 at Meijiza Theater in Tokyo and from December 3-6 at Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall in Osaka.
Katsuyuki Motohiro is directing the play. Junya Ikeda is the assistant director and screenplay writer, and Makoto Fukami is the screenplay supervisor. Yūgo Kanno is composing the play.
The play stars: (Name romanizations are not official)
- Takuma Wada as Hiro Kanō
- Yoshihiko Aramaki as Osamu Jingūji
- Hideya Tawada as Satoshi Kōsshū
- Masaki Nakao as Yū Okoshiba
- Kaede Aono as Ichika Sakazaki
- Tomohisa Yuge as Rintarō Shū
- Takahiro Fujimoto as Tōma Saeki
Butai Psycho-Pass Virtue and Vice, the first spinoff stage play adaptation of Production I.G's Psycho-Pass franchise, ran in Tokyo at Nippon Seinenkan Hall in April 2019. The play then ran in Osaka at Morinomiya Piloti Hall from May 2019.
The play had an all-new story with new characters in Public Safety Bureau Criminal Investigation Department Division 3. Psycho-Pass anime scriptwriter Makoto Fukami returned to write the scripts for the play, and the anime's chief director Katsuyuki Motohiro directed the play. Production I.G was credited as story supervisor.
Sources: Psycho-Pass stage plays' website, Comic Natalie