Psycho-Pass Franchise Gets New Stage Play

Production I.G 's Psycho-Pass franchise is inspiring a new stage play titled Butai Psycho-Pass Virtue and Vice 2 , which will run from November 20-29 at Meijiza Theater in Tokyo and from December 3-6 at Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall in Osaka.

Katsuyuki Motohiro is directing the play. Junya Ikeda is the assistant director and screenplay writer, and Makoto Fukami is the screenplay supervisor. Yūgo Kanno is composing the play.

The play stars: (Name romanizations are not official)

Takuma Wada as Hiro Kanō

Yoshihiko Aramaki as Osamu Jingūji

as Osamu Jingūji Hideya Tawada as Satoshi Kōsshū

Masaki Nakao as Yū Okoshiba

as Yū Okoshiba Kaede Aono as Ichika Sakazaki

Tomohisa Yuge as Rintarō Shū

as Rintarō Shū Takahiro Fujimoto as Tōma Saeki

Butai Psycho-Pass Virtue and Vice , the first spinoff stage play adaptation of Production I.G 's Psycho-Pass franchise , ran in Tokyo at Nippon Seinenkan Hall in April 2019. The play then ran in Osaka at Morinomiya Piloti Hall from May 2019.

The play had an all-new story with new characters in Public Safety Bureau Criminal Investigation Department Division 3. Psycho-Pass anime scriptwriter Makoto Fukami returned to write the scripts for the play, and the anime's chief director Katsuyuki Motohiro directed the play. Production I.G was credited as story supervisor.