Reborn! Creator Akira Amano's New Detective Mystery Manga Confirmed

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website launched the new manga Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri (Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deduction) by Akira Amano on Sunday. The manga is a mystery series centering on the unique detective Ron Kamonohashi and the naive police inspector Totomaru Isshiki.

Amano launched the Reborn! manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004, and ended it in 2012. The manga's television anime adaptation ran from 2006 to 2010. Crunchyroll and Viz Media streamed the anime outside Japan. Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September and October 2018. Viz Media released 16 volumes of the 42-volume manga in North America. The manga has inspired three stage plays, and a fourth stage play is scheduled for November.

Amano launched the ēlDLIVE manga on Shonen Jump+ 's predecessor app Jump Live in August 2013. The manga switched to Shonen Jump+ when the app launched in September 2014. The manga ended in November 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 11th and final volume in February 2019. Viz Media published the first three chapters of the manga in English digitally in September-October 2014 as part of its "Jump Start" initiative, and it later published the manga digitally and in print.

An ēlDLIVE television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

