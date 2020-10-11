Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Reveals April 6 Release, New Character Giovanna

Game's standard edition releases on April 9

Arc System Works revealed on Sunday that it will release its Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game on April 6, 2021 for the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game, and on April 9, 2021 for the Standard Edition of the game. The game will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Steam pre-orders will go live at a later date.

Those who pre-order the game will get special colors for Sol and Ky. The Deluxe Edition includes the first season pass (with five new characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and extra story). The Ultimate Edition will include the first season pass, digital soundtrack and artwork, and Ultimate Edition special colors.

Arc System Works is also streaming a video that reveals the new character Giovanna, and teases a character that looks like Mito Anji. The video also reveals that the game will have an initial roster of 15 characters at launch.

Arc System Works also streamed two music video for the "Smell of the Game" and "What do you fight for" songs that will appear in the game.

Arc System Works delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the game in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia (except in South Korea and Japan). The game will also have an arcade version through the ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3 service.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. Previously revealed characters include: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, and Nagoriyuki.

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 , the series' latest entry, was marketed as both a new entry in the series and as a lower-priced online update for Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator . The game launched for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PC in May 2017, and also launched in arcades in Japan in the same month.

The original Guilty Gear fighting game debuted on PlayStation on May 14, 1998.

Sources: Arc System Works ' YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.