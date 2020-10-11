Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!! PS4 Game Announced

Square Enix announced the Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!! rhythm action game for PlayStation 4 on Saturday with an English trailer and English website. The game will feature the Love Live! franchise units μ's, Aqours, and Saint Snow.

Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ , the arcade version of KLab 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game, launched in winter 2016 in Japanese arcades. The game changed its name to Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ Next Stage with an update in December 2018.

Bushiroad and KLab released the Love Live! School Idol Festival rhythm action and adventure game in English on iOS and Android devices in May 2014.