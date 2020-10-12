Hasbro President, COO John Frascotti Retires in March 2021

Hasbro announced last Wednesday that the company's President and Chief Operating Officer John Frascotti will retire from his current position when his contract expires on March 31, 2021. Following his retirement, he will remain employed as a special advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, Brian Goldner , until April 1, 2022.

Frascotti joined Hasbro in 2008 as Chief Marketing Officer, became President of Hasbro Brands in 2014, and then became President of Hasbro in 2017. The company also named him Chief Operating Officer and added him to the Board of Directors in 2018. He will serve out the remainder of his current term as a member of the Hasbro Board of Directors, but he will not stand for election at the May 2021 Annual Meeting.

Paramount Animation and Hasbro 's eOne studio are producing an animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise , with Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley as the film's director.

Hasbro Studios rebranded under the new name Allspark in March 2019.

Hasbro acquired Power Rangers and several other brands from Saban Properties in 2018.

Sources: Hasbro, ICv2 (Milton Griepp)