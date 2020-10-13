Los Angeles Comic Con 2020 Canceled, Rescheduled for September 2021

Event rescheduled for September 24-26, 2021

The official website for the Los Angeles Comic Con event announced on Tuesday that this year's event has been canceled, and that next year's event will take place on September 24-26, 2021. The event was originally scheduled for December 11-13, 2020.

According to the website, the organizers decided to cancel the event due to California Governor Gavin Newsom's statements about reopening theme parks with consideration to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). On October 7, Governor Newsom stated that he would not provide reopening guidelines yet for theme parks, and by extension, events. Without guidelines, the organizers assessed that there would be no way for them, as well as the county and city, to know if their plans would be safe, correct, or enough. The organizers had been waiting for guidelines from the Governor before making decisions about the event's cancellation.

Customers who purchased an event ticket may get a full refund, or roll over their ticket to the 2021 event. The website states that guests who were scheduled to attend this year's event will be at the event next September.

Sources: Los Angeles Comic Con, NBC Los Angeles (Heather Brooker)