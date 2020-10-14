Crusher Joe Rebirth Manga Goes on Hiatus to Resume Next Spring

Isuke Hari's manga adapts Haruka Takachino's sci-fi novels

This year's 21st issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine announced on Tuesday that Crusher Joe REBIRTH, Isuke Hari's manga adaptation of Haruka Takachino's science fiction novel series Crusher Joe , will go on hiatus and resume next spring.

Crusher Joe REBIRTH launched in Evening in September 2017. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 21.

Takachino and the artist Fujihiko Hosono previously adapted the series into a manga in 1979. Anime studio Sunrise adapted the Crusher Joe novels into a 1983 film and a 1989 video project, both of which AnimEigo released in North America. The company describes the story:

The galaxy is a strange and dangerous place, and there are times when even the United Space Force can't help. That's where the Crushers come in - skilled troubleshooters who will deal with any problem, large or small, for a fee (large only!) And there is no better Crusher than Crusher Joe !

Discotek Media released the movie on DVD in April 2017, and on Blu-ray Disc on June 30. The publisher released the OVAs on DVD in September 2017, and on Blu-ray Disc on August 25.

Takachino's Dirty Pair novels also inspired numerous anime projects, and his most recent Dirty Pair novel debuted n 2007. Yoshikazu Yasuhiko ( Gundam , The Venus Wars ) illustrated both novel series and designed the Crusher Joe anime projects.