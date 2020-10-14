Hollywood Monster Hunter Film Reveals Trailer

Film starring Milla Jovovich opens on December 30

IGN began streaming a trailer on Wednesday for the live-action film of CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter game franchise.

The film is tentatively slated to open in the United States on December 30. Sony Pictures Entertainment and TOHO had planned to open the film in North America and Japan, respectively, on September 4. The companies then delayed the film until tentatively next year due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Until a teaser video debuted earlier this month revealing the December debut, Sony Pictures Entertainment had been targeting April 23, 2021 for the North American opening date.

The film started production in October 2018, and ended principal photography in December 2018. The film is budgeted at around US$60 million. Sony Pictures is distributing the film in North America, and TOHO is distributing the film in Japan.

Screen Gems describes the film's story:

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.

The film stars Milla Jovovich ( Resident Evil movie franchise) as film-original character Captain Natalie Artemis and martial arts actor Tony Jaa ( Ong-Bak film series) as "The Hunter." Additionally, Ron Perlman ( Hellboy film series, Pacific Rim, Sons of Anarchy ) plays the Admiral, who is the leader of The Hunter's crew. T.I. Harris ( Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp ) plays a sniper named Link, Diego Boneta ( Luis Miguel: La Serie, Pretty Little Liars ) plays Sergeant Marshall, and Hirona Yamazaki plays the Handler. Meagan Good and Josh Helman also have roles in the film.