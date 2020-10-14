I'm Standing on a Million Lives Anime Casts Kanako Takatsuki, Ai Furihata as Majiha Sisters

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives . ( 100-Man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru ) manga announced the cast members for the Majiha Sisters on Wednesday. Kanako Takatsuki will play Majiha Purple, and Ai Furihata will play Majiha Pink. Both voice actresses will also perform the insert song "Dear My MAJIHA Sisters."

Kanako Takatsuki

Majiha Purple -

Ai Furihata

Majiha Pink -



Majiha Sisters

The Majiha Sisters are magical girls who exist within Yuka Tokitate's beloved anime "Futari wa Majiha Knight." They fight to protect Earth from the demon lord Lucifer.

Takatsuki is also performing the anime's opening song "Anti world." The song's single release shipped on Wednesday as Takatsuki's solo artist debut.

The series premiered on Tokyo MX on October 2. The anime finished production of all 12 episodes three months before its October premiere. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The cast includes:

Kumiko Habara ( PriPri Chii-chan!! , Battle Spirits Burning Soul episode director) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , Your Lie in April , Konohana Kitan ) is in charge of the series scripts. Eri Kojima and Toshihide Masudate ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) are designing the characters, and Yūko Ōba is drawing the sub-character designs.

Liyuu, a popular cosplayer from Shanghai, performs the ending theme song "Carpe Diem."

The other staff members include:

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Ninth grader Yusuke Yotsuya is practical, friendless, and not active in any clubs. Then one day, he and two female classmates are suddenly sent to another world where they must work together to battle for their lives. Yotsuya is a lone wolf and has always lived his life according to his wants, but how will that work out now that he's supposed to be a hero?! Get ready for a one-of-a-kind fantasy story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about fantasy!

Yamakawa and Nao launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's tenth compiled book volume on September 9. Kodansha Comics published the manga's ninth volume on July 14.

Nao's Trinity Seven manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2016. The Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl film opened in Japan in February 2017. Trinity Seven: Heavens Library & Crimson Lord ( Trinity Seven: Tenkū Toshokan to Shinku no Maō ), the second film in the franchise , opened in Japan in March 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming both films.