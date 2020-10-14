My Love Story, Aozora Yell's Kazune Kawahara Launches New Short Manga

Kara Sawagi ( Much Ado About Nothing ) debuts on December 11

This year's November issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kazune Kawahara ( My Love Story!! , Aozora Yell ) will launch a new short serialized manga titled Kara Sawagi (Much Ado About Nothing) in the magazine's January 2021 issue on December 11. The name is a reference to William Shakespeare 's Much Ado About Nothing play.

Kawahara's Suteki na Kareshi ( Where's my lovely sweetheart? ) manga (pictured right) launched January 2016, and ended on October 13.

Viz Media released Kawahara's High School Debut manga in North America, and also released Kawahara and Aruko 's Ore Monogatari!! manga under the title My Love Story!! . My Love Story!! inspired both a television anime in April 2015, and a live-action film in October 2015.

Kawahara's High School Debut , Aozora Yell , and Sensei! manga each inspired live-action film adaptations that opened in Japan in April 2011, August 2016, and October 2017, respectively.