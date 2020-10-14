New Kimi ni Todoke Gaiden Manga Chapter Launches in Early 2021

Spinoff manga debuted in April 2018

This year's November issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on Tuesday that the next chapter of Karuho Shiina 's Kimi ni Todoke Bangaihen ~Unmei no Hito~ ( Kimi ni Todoke Spinoff: Soulmate) spinoff manga will launch in early 2021. The manga will debut in the magazine's February issue or in a later issue.

The first 50-page spinoff chapter debuted in Bessatsu Margaret in April 2018, and the second chapter debuted in October 2018. The third, fourth, and fifth chapters debuted in March, July, and October 2019, respectively. The sixth chapter debuted on August 11. The spinoff series' first compiled book volume shipped in September 2019.

Shiina began the main Kimi ni Todoke manga in Bessatsu Margaret in 2006, and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume in March 2018.

The manga tells the story of Sawako Kuronuma, nicknamed Sadako (from The Ring ) because her long black hair and pale skin makes her appear gloomy. The popular Shōta Kazahaya builds a friendship with Sawako that blossoms into romance.

The series has consistently ranked among the top-selling manga in Japan. Viz Media publishes the English version of the manga, and published the 30th volume in December 2018.

NIS America released both seasons of the television anime adaptation on home video. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in 2010.