Otoko Juku Gaiden: Daigōin Jaki Manga Ends

Spinoff about antagonist launched in 2015

Amazon is listing this year's third issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special digital manga magazine with the final chapter of Akira Miyashita and illustrator Tōichirō Yanagida's Otoko Juku Gaiden: Daigōin Jaki spinoff manga. The issue debuted on Thursday.

The spinoff manga launched in Nihonbungeisha 's Goraku Egg manga site in May 2015, and it moved to Manga Goraku Special in May 2019. Manga Goraku Special switched to digital publication this past August.

The spinoff manga centers on the titular character Daigōin Jaki, an antagonist of the original manga, who was considered the strongest in Otoko Juku.

Miyashita's original 34-volume Sakigake!! Otoko Juku manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1985 to 1991. The manga inspired a television anime and film in 1988, as well as numerous spinoff manga. The 25-volume Akatsuki!! Otoko Juku - Seinen yo, Taishi o Idake sequel manga ran from 2001 to 2010, and then the eight-volume Goku!! Otoko Juku sequel manga ran from 2014 to 2016.

The original manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2008.

The original manga centers on Otoko Juku, a private school for juvenile delinquents who were previously expelled from other schools. The school uses military and feudal fundamentals to teach the students, and often the classes break out in violence.

Another recent spinoff in the franchise is an all-female version by Michi Saitō titled Otoko Juku Gaiden: Kurenai!! Onna Juku . Saitō launched the manga on Nihonbungeisha 's Goraku Egg web manga site in January 2015, and ended the manga in August 2017. The manga has five compiled volumes.

Miyashita's Shin!! Otoko Juku manga, which tells a prequel story, ended in April 2019. Yūji Takezoe's Otoko Juku Gaiden Akashi Gōji spinoff manga also ended in July 2019.

Source: Amazon