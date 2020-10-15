Defying Kurosaki-kun Manga Ends With 18th Volume in March 2021

The 17th compiled book volume of Makino 's Defying Kurosaki-kun ( Kurosaki-kun no Iinari ni Nante Naranai ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga's 18th volume shipping on March 12, 2021 will be the final volume.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

"I demand absolute obedience from you." Yu Akabane has worked hard to reinvent herself for high school, and there's only one step left in her plan to leave her plain Jane days behind: asking out her idol, the "White Prince" Shirakawa-kun. When circumstances lead to Yu moving into the school dorm where Shirakawa-kun boards, she thinks she's found her lucky break. But unluckily for Yu, “Black Devil” Kurosaki-kun, the boy everyone at school (including the teachers!) is afraid of, lives there too—and when Yu defies him, he's all too eager to punish her…

Makino launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in 2014. Kodansha Comics published the 15th volume digitally in English on March 17. The manga inspired a live-action film in 2016.