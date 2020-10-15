Detroit's Youmacon Postponed to 2021

Convention gets online event this Halloween weekend

Staff of Youmacon announced on Tuesday that the convention is postponed from October 29 this year to "Halloween weekend of 2021." Staff will hold a free online event during this year's Halloween weekend. Badges for the physical Youmacon 2020 event will roll over to next year.

The convention's organizers plan to provide "perks" to the people who purchased badges for Youmacon 2020 to support the event.

Youmacon 2020 was planned to host video game and table-top gaming rooms, a charity masquerade ball, musical performances, and a dealer's room. The event was scheduled to be held at Renaissance Center at the Detroit Marriott, which issued a cancellation notice for the convention's reservation on September 24. Youmacon 2019 marked the 15th Youmacon event and had 21,000 attendees.

Youmacon describes the event:

Youmacon is a celebration of Japanese animation, videogames, popular culture and costuming, and its influence on our own culture over the past few decades. Common themes throughout the event are Anime (Japanese animation), video games, Japanese-style artwork and comics, and the rising Internet culture influenced by all of the above. Youmacon brings a unique all-ages mix of interactive games, celebrity guest panels and live musical performances to downtown Detroit.

Thanks to Chris Adamson for the news tip.

Source: Youmacon's website (link 2)