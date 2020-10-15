Evangelion's Final Film Posts New Trailer

Studio Khara unveiled a new trailer for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), Studio Khara 's new Evangelion film, on Friday. The trailer debuted before the Friday opening of the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film, and revealed that the film is now scheduled for January 23.

The film was delayed due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27.

Studio Khara debuted the first 10 minutes and 40 seconds of the film in July 2019. The Japan Expo event in Paris screened the video at a " Yoko Takahashi x Evangelion Stage" presentation. The video also screened at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, after a screening of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , and also screened in Shanghai during an Evangelion event in Jing'an District. Additionally, the video screened in six locations in Japan.

Studio Khara had stated in March 2019 that dialogue recording had begun for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 , and voice actress Megumi Ogata (voice of Shinji Ikari) had stated in February that dialogue recording for the film was all but finished.

The first three films in the tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The three films will have new MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan opening on December 4, 11, and 18, respectively for each succesive film.

Netflix began streaming the original Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime series as well as the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion films last June.