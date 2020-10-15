Kounodori: Dr. Stork's Yū Suzunoki Draws New 1-Shot Manga

Autobiographical 1-shot "Suzukō-sanchi" debuts on October 22

This year's 46th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Yū Suzunoki is drawing a new one-shot manga titled Suzukō-sanchi (Suzukō's Place) in the magazine's next issue on October 22. The one-shot will be autobiographical, and will center on a kid whose family runs a Chinese restaurant, and is the only kid in his school who "didn't watch the Tiger Mask match."

Suzunoki launched the Kounodori: Dr. Stork ( Kōnodori ) manga (seen right) in Morning in August 2012. The manga entered its final arc in March.

Kodansha will publish the manga's 32nd volume on October 23. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it published the 16th volume on August 25.

The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation in October 2015, and a sequel series premiered in October 2017.