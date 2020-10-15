Sabakan Suzuki's Bakutsuri Hunters Manga Ends

This year's November issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine published on Thursday the final chapter of Sabakan Suzuki's Bakutsuri Hunters manga, a title in the Bakutsuri Bar Hunter franchise .

Suzuki launched the manga in Coro Coro Comics in November 2019. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped on May 28, and the second volume will ship around December 25.

The Bakutsuri Hunters Nintendo Switch game launched in Japan last December. Players can download and play the "3D action fishing game" with the Bakutsuri Giga Rod peripheral. The Bakutsuri Giga Rod connects with a Joy-Con controller to simulate a fishing rod.

Suzuki previously drew a Bakutsuri Bar Hunter manga in the magazine that launched in March 2018 and ended in May 2019.

The multimedia franchise is a collaboration between Bandai, Shogakukan , and Toei Animation , and includes an anime, a manga, a game, and a toy line. Toei Animation is in charge of the anime, which premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in October 2018 and ended in March 2019.

Bandai began releasing the toy line starting with the "Bakutsuri Bar Rod" in March 2018. The Bakutsuri Bar Rod is an attachment for a player's Nintendo 3DS, and players can then download a free Bakutsuri Bar Hunter game for the 3DS to play the game.