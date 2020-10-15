Sega Celebrates 60th Anniversary With 4 Free Mini-Games on Steam

Games inspired by Streets of Rage, Yakuza, Golden Axe, Fantasy Zone, Company of Heroes available only on October 17-19

Sega revealed four different free mini-games on Wednesday as part of the company's ongoing 60th anniversary celebration. The games are based on both classic and newer Sega properties.

Empty Clip Studios developed the Yakuza -based Streets of Kamurocho , while The Eccentric Ape developed Golden Axed (based on Golden Axe ), Endless Zone (based on Fantasy Zone ), and Armor of Heroes (based on Company of Heroes ).

Streets of Kamurocho



Golden Axed



Endless Zone



Armor of Heroes



Steam is streaming trailers for each game.

All games will be available for free on PC via Steam from Saturday, October 17 until Monday, October 19 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.