News
Sega Celebrates 60th Anniversary With 4 Free Mini-Games on Steam
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sega revealed four different free mini-games on Wednesday as part of the company's ongoing 60th anniversary celebration. The games are based on both classic and newer Sega properties.
Empty Clip Studios developed the Yakuza-based Streets of Kamurocho, while The Eccentric Ape developed Golden Axed (based on Golden Axe), Endless Zone (based on Fantasy Zone), and Armor of Heroes (based on Company of Heroes).
Streets of Kamurocho
Golden Axed
Endless Zone
Armor of Heroes
Steam is streaming trailers for each game.
All games will be available for free on PC via Steam from Saturday, October 17 until Monday, October 19 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.
