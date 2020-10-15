Wandering Son's Takako Shimura, Mr. Arashi's Amazing Freak Show's Suehiro Maruo Each Draw 1-Shot

Both manga debut on November 12

The November issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine (cover of magazine pictured at right) revealed on Monday that Takako Shimura and Suehiro Maruo will both draw new one-shot manga for the magazine's next issue on November 12. Shimura's one-shot is titled "Asa Aruku" (Morning Walk). Maruo's one-shot is titled "Dōtei Maria" (Virgin Mary), and will center on an internment camp right after the end of the Second World War.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Aoi Hana manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero and Battery anime. She drew a short-run manga for the latter. Her Happy-Go-Lucky Days ( Dōnika Naru Hibi ) manga inspired an anime film that had its world premiere through the Asian Pop-up Cinema film festival in September.

Hiroshi Harada adapted Maruo's 1984 erotic horror manga Mr. Arashi's Amazing Freak Show ( Shojo Tsubaki ) into an anime film in 1992. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in May 2017. Blast Books published the manga's one compiled volume in North America in 1993. Maruo won the "New Artist Prize" of the 13th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes in 2009, although he has been drawing manga professionally since 1980. Last Gasp Publishing released Maruo's The Strange Tale of Panorama Island manga in 2013. The manga was nominated for the 2014 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.