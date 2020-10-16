Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Game Launches in the West in January

PS4, Switch, PS5, PC game launches in N. America on January 26, Europe on January 29

KOEI Tecmo announced on Thursday that Gust 's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy game will launch in North America on January 26, 2021 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam , and digitally on PlayStation 5. The game will launch in Europe on January 29. Customers who purchase the PS4 version will receive the game digitally on PS5 for free.

The game will launch in Japan on PS4, PS5, and Switch on December 3. The game will then launch on PC via Steam on January 26.

The sequel is set three years after KOEI Tecmo Games' Gust brand's Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout ( Ryza no Atelier ~Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega~ ) game. In the story, Ryza travels to the Royal Capital of Ashra-am Baird and explores ancient ruins to uncover the mystery of lost legends. She can learn new skills such as the ability to swim.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout launched for the PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in October 2019. The game launched in Europe in November 2019, and in Japan in September 2019.