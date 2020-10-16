Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime Casts Akira Ishida

Pamphlets sold at theaters in Japan for the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) film revealed on Friday that Akira Ishida appears in the film as Akaza, who holds upper rank 3 in the Twelve Kizuki.

The film opened in Japan on Friday . The anime began screening in all 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on the same day. The film is the first Japanese film opening this year to screen in IMAX theaters. Theatergoers will receive a "Rengoku Volume 0" manga volume, which is limited to 4.5 million copies. Original manga creator Koyoharu Gotouge drew the manga, which shows Rengoku's first mission.

The main staff members of the previous television anime are returning for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan.

Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode in September 2019.