News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
FIFA 21 debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|FIFA 21
|Electronic Arts
|October 9
|39,152
|39,152
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|37,544
|5,828,121
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|33,502
|1,668,843
|4
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18
|22,027
|330,248
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,723
|3,209,218
|6
|NSw
|FIFA 21 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|October 9
|11,990
|11,990
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,145
|3,759,916
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,859
|1,525,027
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,564
|3,849,600
|10
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|5,927
|403,265
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,911
|1,572,008
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,905
|3,580,079
|13
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,166
|1,662,966
|14
|PS4
|eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 Season Update
|Konami
|September 17
|4,153
|45,641
|15
|NSw
|Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition
|Microsoft Japan
|September 8
|3,774
|31,108
|16
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,676
|910,411
|17
|PS4
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
|Activision
|October 2
|3,480
|13,917
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|2,819
|974,241
|19
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|2,745
|234,056
|20
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|2,698
|307,515
Source: Famitsu