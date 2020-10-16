News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
FIFA 21 debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: October 5-11

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 FIFA 21 Electronic Arts October 9 39,152 39,152
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 37,544 5,828,121
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 33,502 1,668,843
4 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18 22,027 330,248
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,723 3,209,218
6 NSw FIFA 21 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts October 9 11,990 11,990
7 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,145 3,759,916
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,859 1,525,027
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,564 3,849,600
10 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 5,927 403,265
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,911 1,572,008
12 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,905 3,580,079
13 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,166 1,662,966
14 PS4 eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 Season Update Konami September 17 4,153 45,641
15 NSw Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition Microsoft Japan September 8 3,774 31,108
16 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,676 910,411
17 PS4 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Activision October 2 3,480 13,917
18 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 2,819 974,241
19 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 2,745 234,056
20 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 2,698 307,515

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 29-October 4
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives