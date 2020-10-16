News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer compilation film earns 16.7%, 1st live-action The Way of the Househusband episode earns 11.8%

The 2007 animated film Nezumi Monogatari - George to Gerald no Bōken aired on NHK-E on Sunday, October 11 at 3:50 p.m., and it earned a 0.7% rating.

The premiere episode of the live-action series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, October 11 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned an 11.8% rating.

The new live-action television special for Akiko Higashimura's Tokyo Tarareba Girls (Tokyo Tarareba Musume) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, October 7 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Bonds of Siblings Fuji TV October 10 (Sat) 21:00 130 min. 16.7
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 11 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.4
Detective Conan NTV October 10 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 8.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 11 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.5
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV October 10 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 6.6
Doraemon TV Asahi October 10 (Sat) 17:00 60 min. 5.0
One Piece Fuji TV October 11 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 5.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 10 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 4.8
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi October 11 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E October 10 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

