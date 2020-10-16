Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 5-11

The 2007 animated film Nezumi Monogatari - George to Gerald no Bōken aired on NHK-E on Sunday, October 11 at 3:50 p.m., and it earned a 0.7% rating.

The premiere episode of the live-action series of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, October 11 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned an 11.8% rating.

The new live-action television special for Akiko Higashimura 's Tokyo Tarareba Girls ( Tokyo Tarareba Musume ) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, October 7 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.2% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)