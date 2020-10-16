News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The 2007 animated film Nezumi Monogatari - George to Gerald no Bōken aired on NHK-E on Sunday, October 11 at 3:50 p.m., and it earned a 0.7% rating.
The premiere episode of the live-action series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, October 11 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned an 11.8% rating.
The new live-action television special for Akiko Higashimura's Tokyo Tarareba Girls (Tokyo Tarareba Musume) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, October 7 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Bonds of Siblings
|Fuji TV
|October 10 (Sat)
|21:00
|130 min.
|16.7
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 11 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.4
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 10 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.9
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 11 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.5
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|October 10 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|6.6
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 10 (Sat)
|17:00
|60 min.
|5.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 11 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|5.0
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 10 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.8
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|October 11 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|October 10 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)