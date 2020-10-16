News
Kakao Games to Release Cygames' World Flipper Smartphone Game in N. America, Europe, Southeast Asia
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Action game with "pinball-like" gameplay launched in Japan in November 2019
South Korean-based Kakao Games announced on Friday that it will release Cygames' World Flipper smartphone game in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and South Korea next year. Kakao Games previously released Cygames' Princess Connect! Re:Dive game in South Korea.
Kakao Games describes the game:
World Flipper is an action mobile game with “pinball”-like gameplay and 2D style pixel graphics that give it that retro feel with a modern design. It mixes its action-gameplay with collectibles, evolution, and enhancements. Each character in the game belongs to one of six elements, each element triggering special skills. Aside from the main storyline, there are side-story events and boss battles where up to 3 users can play simultaneously.
Cygames released the game in Japan in November 2019. The game is free to play but has some optional in-app purchases.
Source: Press release