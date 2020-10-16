PlayStation 5 Console's Promo Video Previews User Interface

PS5 launches on November 12 in U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea

Sony began streaming a "user experience" promotional video for the PlayStation 5 on Thursday. The English-language video previews the console's user interface and includes subtitles in English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, Spanish (Mexico), and Ukrainian.

The video also previews PlayStation Plus features such as Game Help and screen-sharing. The company noted that the walkthrough in the video is "set in a pre-production environment, so there may be some minor changes once the PS5 console launches in November."

The PS5 will launch in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console will launch in the rest of the world on November 19. The PS5 will retail for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include the disc slot) will retail for US$399.99.

The PS5 will get a PlayStation Plus Collection for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The collection will include PlayStation 4 games that will be playable for subscribers. The games include Bloodborne, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy XV, The Last Guardian, Persona 5 , and Resident Evil VII: biohazard.

The PS5 will have the new DualSense wireless controller. The controller will reportedly standardize the use of the controller's "X" button as the confirm button across all regions. The controller will feature haptic feedback, a built-in microphone array, and adaptive triggers in the L2 and R2 buttons. Sony also changed the hand triggers' angles and altered the controller's grip. The new "Create" button will replace the PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller's "Share" button, which players will be able to use to create gameplay content. The controller will have a two-toned design with light bars at each side of the touch pad.

The console will support some M2 drives, and SIE will announce in the future which drives will fit. The console's graphics core will use ray tracing and primitive shaders to allow a broad array of details.

The console's developers are targeting the PS5's SSD to have an IO throughput of 5.5 GB/s with instantaneous seek time. The console's custom RDNA 2 will have 10.28 TFLOPS and 36 CUs with variable frequency capped at 2.23 GHz.

Developers are aiming to utilize hundreds of advanced sound sources for the PS5. The system will utilize head-related transfer function (HRTF) to render 3D audio through headphones and TV speakers with a Tempest 3D Audio Tech engine. The console will have 5 HRTFs available at launch.

PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny stated during "The Road to PS5" livestream presentation on March 18 that "almost all" PS4 titles will be playable on the PS5 at launch. The company expects that the top 100 PS4 titles as ranked by play time will be playable. Sony also previously announced that the "overwhelming majority" of over 4,000 PS4 titles will be playable on the PS5. The company stated that backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5, which may result in higher or more stable frame rates and higher resolutions. The company has evaluated and tested hundreds of games to find issues that need adjustment, and it is planning to test thousands more before the console's launch.