Umihara Kawase Fresh! Game Gets English PS4 Release on October 30

Nicalis, Inc. announced on Thursday that it will release the PlayStation 4 version of Success ' Umihara Kawase Fresh! game physically and digitally in English on October 30.

The game launched on April 23 in Japan.

Umihara Kawase Fresh! shipped in Japan for the Nintendo Switch in April 2019. Nicalis released the Switch game in North America and Europe in July 2019. In all regions, the game has both a digital and a physical release. The game has multilingual support including English and Chinese.

Kiyoshi Sakai developed the Umihara Kawase Fresh! game, and Toshinobu Kondō designed the characters and provided illustrations. Both worked on the original 1994 Umihara Kawase game. In the Umihara Kawase games, the player controls the sushi chef Kawase Umihara, using her fishing rod to navigate the games' levels.

Publisher ININ Games released Success and Studio Saizensen 's Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!! game for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on September 29. The game released for PC on May 28.