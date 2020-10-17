I'm Standing on a Million Lives Manga Sales Jump 11 Times With TV Anime

Anime premiered on October 2

Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web reported on Thursday that after the television anime of Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives ( 100-Man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru ) manga debuted earlier this month in Japan, the manga's sales jumped 11 times.

The series premiered on Tokyo MX on October 2. The anime finished production of all 12 episodes three months before its October premiere. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Kumiko Habara ( PriPri Chii-chan!! , Battle Spirits Burning Soul episode director) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , Your Lie in April , Konohana Kitan ) is in charge of the series scripts. Eri Kojima and Toshihide Masudate ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) are designing the characters, and Yūko Ōba is drawing the sub-character designs.

Kanako Takatsuki is performs the anime's opening song "Anti world." Liyuu, a popular cosplayer from Shanghai, performs the ending theme song "Carpe Diem."

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Ninth grader Yusuke Yotsuya is practical, friendless, and not active in any clubs. Then one day, he and two female classmates are suddenly sent to another world where they must work together to battle for their lives. Yotsuya is a lone wolf and has always lived his life according to his wants, but how will that work out now that he's supposed to be a hero?! Get ready for a one-of-a-kind fantasy story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about fantasy!

Yamakawa and Nao launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on September 9. Kodansha Comics published the manga's ninth volume on July 14.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web