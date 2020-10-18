Granblue Fantasy: Versus Fighting Game's New Video Previews Cagliostro, Reveals Yuel

Cagliostro arrives on Tuesday, Yuel in late December

The official YouTube channel of the Granblue Fantasy franchise streamed a new promotional video on Sunday for Cygames and Arc System Works ' Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game to preview the new character Cagliostro. Cagliostro will be the second character in the second character pass set, and will release on Tuesday . The video also reveals the upcoming playable character Yuel, who will arrive in late December. The last three characters in the second character pass set will launch in 2021.

The fighting game's first character pass set released in April 2019. The characters in the first character pass set include Beelzebub, Narmaya, Soriz, Djeeta, and Zooey. Belial is the first character in the game's second character pass set.

The game launched in Japan on February 6, and then launched in North America on March 3. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia on March 27. The game launched on PC on March 13.

Playable characters at launch include: Gran, Katalina, Charlotta, Lancelot, Ferry, Lowain, Ladiva, Percival, Metera, Zeta, and Vaserage. Stella Magna composed the music for the game.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 23 million downloads. Cygames is also working on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink PS4 game, which will also have a worldwide simultaneous release. Cygames took over development of the game from Platinum Games in February 2019. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.