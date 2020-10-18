Haruhisa Nakata's Levius/est Manga Nears End

Manga creator Haruhisa Nakata stated on Twitter on Saturday that their Levius/est manga has entered its final volume of content starting with the most recent chapter. Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine published the manga's 54th chapter on Saturday.

Nakata launched Levius in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in January 2013 but ended the series in September 2014 when the magazine ceased publication. The manga then relaunched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine under the title Levius/est in March 2015. Shogakukan published three volumes for Levius and Shueisha published the eighth volume of Levius/est on July 17.

Viz Media licensed the manga. The company released an omnibus of Levius in September 2019, and then began releasing Levius/est in single volumes in November 2019. The company will release the seventh volume on December 15. Viz Media describes the series:

As society rises from the ashes of war, cybernetically augmented arena fighters battle for fame and fortune…or die trying.

The manga inspired a 3D CG anime series that debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2019.

Nakata also recently provided the original character designs for P.A. Works ' ongoing television anime Fairy gone .